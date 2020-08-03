18th COVID-19-related death, 9 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The 18th COVID-19-related death and 9 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.
Statistics released Monday show that of the 9 new cases, 7 are from PCR tests and 2 are from antigen tests.
A social media post reveals the newest death was a male in his 80s with preexisting health conditions.
Twenty-nine patients recovered, but 32 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1683 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
