18th COVID-19-related death, 9 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The 18th COVID-19-related death and 9 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 9 new cases, 7 are from PCR tests and 2 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death was a male in his 80s with preexisting health conditions.

Twenty-nine patients recovered, but 32 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1683 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

August 3, 2020 COVID-19 testing numbers for Taylor County

