19 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 28 hospitalizations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 19 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of active cases is now 367.

Statistics released Wednesday show that out of the 19 new cases, 17 are from PCR tests, and 2 are from antigen tests.

Fourteen patients recovered, but 28 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,443 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: