19-year-old Abilene man arrested after poking, fist fight lead to shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 19-year-old Abilene man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place late Friday night.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Steven Ryan Miller was arrested and charged for shooting a man in the stomach following a fist fight at Abuelo’s around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

The document states that Miller was in a car with another man and two women, including the girlfriend of a person with whom the other male passenger had been in altercations with before. That passenger reportedly kept bringing up past issues and poking the woman, even though she repeatedly told him to stop, the document states.

Once they arrived at Abuelo’s, where they were meeting the woman’s boyfriend, she told him about the poking, which sparked a fight between him and the male passenger, according to the document.

After the woman stopped the fight by pulling them apart, Steven Miller got out and began yelling with the victim. As the other woman tried to hold Miller back, he pushed her away, pulled out a gun and shot the man in the stomach, the document states.

Miller was arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault.