19-year-old girl fatally shot during ‘large’ party in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 19-year-old girl was fatally shot during a party in Taylor County.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old female was killed during a ‘large’ party.

The incident happened the early morning of Sunday at the 2500 block of Fulwiler Road.

The body is now being taken to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

No arrests have been made.

Officers say the agency is still processing evidence and talking to witnesses.

This is a developing story, stick to BigCountryHomepage for the latest