19-year-old indicted on child porn charges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County grand jury indicted a 19-year-old man on child pornography charges Thursday.

According to court documents, Casey Jones was indicted on charges of possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography, both felonies.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) relayed to police a tip from Dropbox that a user had uploaded child pornography to their server in early November 2018. Detectives found 19 videos and 23 images of child exploitation material, the document states.

After tracing the Internet address back to Jones, he admitted to police that he used the Dropbox account for child pornography. According to the document, he also used the application Kik, and would send videos and images of child pornography to users who requested them.