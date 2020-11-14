194 new COVID-19 cases, 60 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reports 194 new COVID-19 positive cases and 60 recoveries.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 194 new cases, 100 are from PCR tests and 94 are from antigen tests.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 6,211 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,149 of these cases remain active.

Sixty patients recovered, but 61 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: