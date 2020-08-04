19th COVID-19 related death, 17 new cases in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The 19th COVID-19-related death and 17 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County; 749 total active cases.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 17 new cases, 14 are from PCR tests and 3 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death was a male in his 60s with preexisting health conditions.

Fifty-three patients recovered, but 36 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1,700 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: