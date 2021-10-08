1st Abilene Comic Con coming to Convention Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Convention Center is scheduled to host the first Abilene Comic Con this winter.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 4-5 at the Abilene Convention Center.

Fans will have a chance to meet actors and voice actors from some of their favorite shows, movies, and anime, view artist booths and enter a cosplay contest.

Celebrity guests will also host panels where fans can ask questions.

Fans of the popular anime Jujustu Kaisen will have the chance to meet Kaiji Tang, the voice of Satoru Gojo as well as Anne Yatco, the voice of Nobara Kugisaki.

Dragonball Universe fans will have the chance to see and take photos in a life-sized Saiyan Pod and Frieza Hover Pod from Universe 7.

Attendees are encouraged to don their best cosplays and enter the cosplay contest to win prizes.

Tickets start at $20 for a Saturday Pass, $15 for a Sunday Pass, $30 for a weekend pass, and $85 for a VIP pass. Tickets are available online or at the door for an additional price. More information and tickets available at: www.AbileneComicCon.com