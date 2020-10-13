1st COVID-19 related death in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first COVID-19 related death has been reported in Jones County.

According to a social media post by Dr. Chad White, Jones County Public Health Authority, the county had its first death related to COVID-19 this weekend.

As of October 8th, there were 24 active cases in the County.

Jones County continues to encourage people to follow CDC recommended practices of social distancing, face coverings, hand washing, and limit non-essential gathering and traveling.