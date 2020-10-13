1st COVID-19 related death in Jones County

News
Posted: / Updated:

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first COVID-19 related death has been reported in Jones County.

According to a social media post by Dr. Chad White, Jones County Public Health Authority, the county had its first death related to COVID-19 this weekend.

As of October 8th, there were 24 active cases in the County.

Jones County continues to encourage people to follow CDC recommended practices of social distancing, face coverings, hand washing, and limit non-essential gathering and traveling.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News