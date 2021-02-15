2.7 Million energy customers without power in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) The Wall Street Journal and power outage watchdogs are reporting more than 2.7 million people are without power in the State of Texas.

The Mayor of Houston says it’s not due to rolling blackouts, but systemwide power outages across the state of Texas.

These are not rolling blackouts. We are dealing with systemwide power outages across the state. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 15, 2021

ERCOT, which controls power for the state, President and CEO Bill Magness issued this statement via Twitter:

ERCOT calls for rotating outages as extreme winter weather forces generating units offline. “Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. https://t.co/rKoWcBZSew — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 15, 2021

In this unprecedented event of outages, generators are crashing. The Office of Emergency Management issued this statement for folks without power more than an hour.

CenterPoint Energy which serves millions of customers according to their website and continues to have outages across the local service area. Even their website that reports outages, is having an outage at this hour.

⚠ The Texas electric system is facing an unprecedented power shortage situation due to the extreme winter weather impacting the entire state, including Houston & the region. Texans’ electricity consumption needs have far surpassed current power generation. #houwx #hounews 1/10 — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 15, 2021

Also, power outage watchdogs PowerOutage.US illustrating numbers over 2.7 million compared to other states in the southern region.

Google 2.7 million without power and you’ll find that this is what the Wall Street Journal is also reporting for the state of Texas.

The City of Seabrook officials say they have “been in communication with CenterPoint and CenterPoint is aware of the outages in Seabrook.”

AccuWeather News is also informing the public with this:

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) began initiating power outages early Monday morning to conserve energy and has urged residents to close blinds, unplug appliances and hold off on doing laundry to minimize energy usage. AccuWeather News

With power out across the state, folks are trying to stay warm in their houses. This as temperatures are expected to drop lower this evening into Tuesday morning and more outages continue to mount.

Power outages will likely be reoccurring throughout Monday and Tuesday. We are experiencing winter weather for which we have not experienced in decades. Practice the following to help maintain warmth:



▪️Wear layers.

▪️Eat and drink.

▪️Insulate your room.#WinterSafety #HouWX pic.twitter.com/Vqc5zPsTKs — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) February 15, 2021

CW39 Houston has reached out to local power company CenterPoint Energy for comment, to no avail.