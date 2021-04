SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A small magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck rural Scurry County late Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS.)

The 2.9 magnitude quake happened 11:51 p.m., about seven miles north-northeast of Hermleigh, or 12 mi8es east of Snyder.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS, does not typically cause damage and can sometimes be felt.

