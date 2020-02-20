2 Abilene companies honored for commitment to employing veterans

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) honored two Abilene companies Wednesday.

CDTS, Incorporated and Texas Aerospace Services received awards for their outstanding commitment to employing veterans.

The awards were presented at the Workforce Solutions board meeting, where they emphasized the importance of bringing veterans into the workforce.

“Our employer award programs, it’s a great way for the Texas Veterans Commission to recognize the commitment that Texas employers have shown to hiring, retaining, and also to promoting veterans and transitioning service members as part of their workforce,” says Larry Denton, District Manager at TVC.

Members of the TVC say they are proud to have businesses in West Texas to win these awards.