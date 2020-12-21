2 Abilene men charged with sexual assault of a child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has arrested two men on child sex charges.

Police say detectives with the Special Victim Unit arrested 30-year-old Eugene Dwight Thomas, who was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

APD says 27-year-old Javonte R. James was also arrested and charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.

The two arrests stem from the same investigation, according to APD.

The two suspects are being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds of $52,000 each.