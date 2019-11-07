2 Abilene men indicted for chasing man through park with hatchet

Miguel Fierro (pictured, left) and Augustine Lara (right), were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at Scarborough Park.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury indicted two Abilene men Thursday for reportedly chasing a man with a hatchet at a park.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Miguel Angel Fierro and 26-year-old Augustine Felipe Lara were indicted Thursday on counts of aggravated assault from an August incident at Scarborough Park.

The report states Fierro and Lara, who were at the park with Fierro’s family earlier Monday, approached a nearby couple and asked them to give back Fierro’s wife’s phone, which they denied having.

The couple had found a hatchet that Fierro and Lara left during a previous visit to the park, and Fierro and Lara accused them of stealing their phone, the report states.

Documents state Fierro and Lara began threatening the couple and asking them to unpack everything they had, when Fierro swung a hatchet and hit the table the couple was sitting at, almost hitting one of their dogs.

Fierro then began chasing the man, waving the hatchet and shouting death threats at him, according to the document.

Both were indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.