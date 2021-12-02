2 Abilene men indicted in connection to October murder and SWAT standoff

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene men, charged with murder in October, have been indicted for murder and aggravated robbery in the second degree.

The Abilene Police Department arrested Seth Blake, 29, and Caleb Fears, 30, on October 15, in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Adrian Vizzera.

While Fears was formally charged with murder, Blake was indicted for both murder and aggravated robbery in the second degree.

The formal charges come after an hours-long SWAT standoff after a shooting near South 6th and Sycamore Streets that same day.

Police say Vizzera, who was Blake’s roommate, was found dead near the Abilene Brush Center the morning of Friday, October 15.

