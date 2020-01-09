2 Abilene men indicted on separate cyber crimes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury indicted two Abilene men on several cyber crimes charges in unrelated incidents.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Michael Dean Jones was indicted on three counts of possession of child pornography, and 51-year-old Anthony Sanders was indicted on two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual performance by a child.

Court documents state police received a report of an Abilene man, later identified as Jones (pictured, left), who had uploaded images of child pornography. In September 2019, while police were executing the search warrant, Jones reportedly admitted that he was interested in child pornography and had uploaded several sexually explicit images of young children, according to the documents. Jones was indicted on three counts of felony possession of child pornography.

In an unrelated incident, 51-year-old Anthony Sanders (pictured, right) was indicted Thursday for two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual performance by a child. Court documents state Sanders was sending sexually explicit images and messages to a person he believed to be a 16-year-old boy. Sanders then reportedly set a time to meet the person he thought was a 16-year-old boy for a sexual encounter.