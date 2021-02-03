2 ACU fraternities suspended while university investigates hazing allegations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Christian University (ACU) has suspended two fraternities while they investigate hazing allegations.

According to The Optimist, Galaxy and Gamma Sigma Phi have had all activities except intramural sports suspended indefinitely while ACU investigates allegations of hazing at pledging events in January.

ACU released the following statement regarding the suspensions and hazing allegations:

We have been notified of hazing allegations that reportedly occurred between January 9 and 29. We have launched an immediate investigation. In the meantime, we have suspended all activities of the two fraternities in question. Hazing is illegal, against our student code of conduct, and we do not tolerate it. Dr. Tamara Long, vice president for enrollment and student life, ACU

Students will be contacted for individual interviews, and the university hopes to conclude the investigation within two weeks, according to The Optimist.