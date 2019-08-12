2 arrested after APD find printer, counterfeit money

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested two people accused of passing counterfeit money Friday morning.

According to an APD arrest report, 45-year-old Richard Kelley and 51-year-old Vickey Feeler were arrested just before 11:30 a.m. Friday after they were found with a printer and several prints of counterfeit money.

Police say they contacted the duo in reference to counterfeit money, and Feeler admitted to passing counterfeit money at Bill’s Burgers on South 11th Street.

Kelley and Feeler were arrested and charged with forgery of money, a third-degree felony.