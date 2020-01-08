2 arrested after firework ignited inside Houston-area school

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say two students have been arrested after being charged with felony arson for allegedly igniting a firework inside a Houston-area high school cafeteria and causing several injuries.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said Wednesday that the students were charged with arson because they intentionally caused an explosion within the school.

Officials said four students suffered minor injuries when an aerial firework was set off in the cafeteria at Klein Forest High School around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have not released the names of the arrested students because they are juveniles.