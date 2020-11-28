2 Austin residents killed, 9-year-old injured in Haskell County crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Austin residents were killed and a 9-year-old was injured in a crash reported in Haskell County.

Jose Minam, 48, and Sara Minam, 44, of Austin, were killed in the head-on crash.

A 9-year-old male of Austin was transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene where he was treated and released.

According to the preliminary report from the Department of Public Safety, the incident happened on November 24th around 10:50 a.m.

The family was traveling South on US 277 in a 2013 Mazda. A Ford Pickup failed to yield right of way turning left towards Bus. 277 and crashing into the front of the vehicle. The Mazda left the roadway and caught fire.

The crash is still under investigation.