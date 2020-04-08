2 Brownwood nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two nursing home residents in Brown County have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to eight cases.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reports the seventh and eighth cases in the county are residents in the same Brownwood nursing facility as the sixth case, which was confirmed April 4.

The health department says they are working closely with the facility to minimize further spreading of the virus.

Of 123 total tests, Brown County has reported 8 positives, 105 negatives, 10 pending, three recovered and zero deaths.