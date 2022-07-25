SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A major fire in the middle of town caused extensive damage, deeming two buildings and more than six cars as ‘total losses’ over the weekend in Sweetwater.

The fire began Saturday, July 23 just before 8:15 p.m. along the 100 block of West Broadway Street.

Downed power lines and other factors caused a delay in response from Sweetwater fire crews. Luckily, several firefighters could see smoke and flames from afar and alerted the rest of Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service. Crews said they were able to be on scene within five minutes – which is goal response time.

Upon arrival, firefighters noted a structure to be fully involved in flames, which spread next door to Sweetwater Collision Center.

Several nearby fire agencies responded to help out Sweetwater fire fighters; including Lake Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Roscoe VFD and Snyder Fire Department. The Texas Department of Transportation, as well as the Sweetwater Police Department worked traffic and provided barricades so that fire crews could work without interruption.

According to the City of Sweetwater, crews fought the fire until 2:00 a.m. Sunday, and stuck around to monitor hot spots until 7:00.

More than 70 ONCOR customers went without power for about 24 hours due to the fire. ONCOR and AT&T reported crews are working on repairs.

Both buildings involved in the fire were considered total losses. Also lost to the fire, a camper and at least six vehicles. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.