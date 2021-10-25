2 charged with murder in connection to body found near Abilene Brush Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department has arrested two people in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Adrian Vizzera, whose body was found near the Abilene Brush Center.

Police say 29-year-old Seth Blake and 30-year-old Caleb Fears, both of Abilene, have been charged with murder in connection to Vizzera’s death.

Blake, who was allegedly the suspect of a SWAT standoff on Oct. 15, was also charged with with aggravated assault stemming from a different shooting the night before, according to police.

Fears is also charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Blake is currently in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $700,000.

Fears is also in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $565,000.

Vizzera was found dead near the Abilene Brush Center in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 15. Later that day, Blake is accused of causing an hourslong standoff with Abilene PD SWAT, who eventually made entrance into his home only to find that he wasn’t there.