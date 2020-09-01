2 children missing after vehicle swept away in floodwaters in North Carolina

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children were missing Tuesday after their mother’s vehicle was swept away in floodwaters Monday night, emergency officials said.

The children’s mother called 911 and was rescued around 11:30 p.m. Monday after her car went off the road and into a creek in a wooded area and was taking on water, officials said.

Using boats for the rescue, crews were able to reach one child and the mother, but the boat capsized and they lost the child, officials said at a press conference. They were able to reach the mother again and bring her to safety, but the child was gone.

Officials said they found the mother’s vehicle again Tuesday morning, but the children were not inside.

Search efforts were continuing Tuesday. Crews planned to use a helicopter once the fog over the search area and the Neuse River lifted.

During the efforts to find the children, crews lost four boats, but no first responders were injured. The mother was taken to a hospital.