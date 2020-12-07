2 COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
The health department says a woman in her 70s who was a nursing home resident and a man in his 70s who was not are the latest COVID-related deaths.
With 65 new positives and 60 recoveries, the total active cases now sits at 370 for the county.
The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 47.
For additional demographic information, see the image below:
