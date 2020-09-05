2 COVID-19 related deaths, 32 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two COVID-19 related deaths and 32 new cases have been reported in Taylor County; 399 active cases.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 32 new cases, 15 are from PCR tests and 17 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths included a female in her 90s with pre-existing conditions; information on 2nd death has not been released.

Thirteen patients recovered, but 23 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,522 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: