2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant

HOUSTON (AP) — Police were trying to determine what prompted a man to open fire at a married couple, killing one of them and wounding the other, before fatally shooting himself inside a popular downtown Houston seafood restaurant.

The couple was finishing dinner at the bar of the Downtown Aquarium Restaurant when a man at the other end of the bar stood up, walked over and shot both shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The husband died at the scene.

His wife, who was shot at least once in the leg, is hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the woman told investigators she and her husband didn’t know the suspect.