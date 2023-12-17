Callahan County, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two are dead following a two-car crash in Callahan County on State Highway 36 Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the crash involved the drivers of a 2019 Chevrolet, Silverado pickup truck and a 2021 Honda, Ridgeline pickup truck. The driver of the Chevrolet vehicle was traveling west on State Highway 36 while the driver of the other vehicle was traveling east on the same highway when the driver of the Chevrolet pickup veered into the westbound lane colliding with the Honda pickup truck.

Both drivers of the vehicles died on the scene of the crash while the passenger in the Honda pickup, Frank Solis, 74 of Abilene, TX was transported to Hendrick North Medical Center with an incapacitating injury in stable condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck was identified as Dennis Warren, 55, of Houston, TX while the driver of the Honda pickup was identified as Cristobal Solis, 48, of Abilene, TX.

The next of kin of both drivers found deceased have been notified.





