2 dead after fiery I-20 crash involving Andrews ISD bus carrying students to Sweetwater

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – Two people have died in a crash that involved an Andrews ISD bus carrying students to a football game in Sweetwater.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a school bus has crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 179.

The bus was reportedly carrying members of the Andrews High School band, who were on their way to a playoff football game in Sweetwater against Springtown, according to officials with the school district.

It is currently unknown which vehicle those who died were in. Their identities are also currently unknown.

Picture from West Texas Oilfield Update Facebook page

Sweetwater ISD Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard tells BigCountryHomepage.com that the game has been postponed.

Andrews ISD says, “Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families.”

Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason said from information he has received, the school bus rolled during the crash. Thomason says the Big Spring Fire Department has responded to the crash and multiple ambulances are on the scene as well.

“Just asking folks to pray for all those who are involved,” Thomason said.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.