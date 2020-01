FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT/CNN) — Two people are dead after a truck they were in crashed into a concrete barrier and plunged into the Trinity River in Texas.

The truck was submerged in about 10 feet of water before a heavy-duty tow truck lifted it to higher ground.

It was then that the bodies of two adult males, ages 22 and 23, were discovered inside the vehicle.

It hasn’t been determined if the wet weather was a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating.