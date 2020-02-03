2 dead in shooting incident at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall

(NBC) – Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.

Students and staff members on campus were asked to shelter in place as a “precautionary measure” as university police investigate the shooting at Pride Rock Residence Hall, according to campus police.

Campus police said they found three victims who suffered gunshot wounds, two of whom were confirmed dead.

Another person was transported to a hospital, according to campus police. The third victim’s condition is unclear.

Texas A&M Commerce is a public university located about 65 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.



This is a developing story we will update if more information is available