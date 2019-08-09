2 dead in Texas rush hour shooting

HOUSTON (CNN) – A cold-blooded attack on a Houston freeway Thursday has left investigators scratching their heads.

Two people were killed in the middle of rush hour traffic, and the suspects got away.

“This is a scary event to happen at 6 o’clock at night in a busy freeway,” says Asst. Chief Bobby Dobbins.

A targeted attack on the east freeway.

“One vehicle rammed the other and spun that vehicle out,” Dobbins said.

Police say a car with two men inside hit the silver sedan, spinning it around and as it rolled downhill, both suspects got out.

One got people’s attention.

“One of the witnesses saw the weapon. He’s familiar with guns and he believes it was an AR-15,” Asst. Chief Dobbins said.

Police say as the victims’ car rolled towards the gunman, he fired multiple rounds.

Both men inside were killed.

According to police sources, a large trash bag with marijuana was in their car.

Investigators are looking at all possible motives.

“Road rage, an accident, narcotics, we just don’t know yet,” Dobbins said.

The suspects took off, leaving behind a crime scene on the freeway.

Police are asking for the public’s help.

“Call HPD and please let us know what you saw. The slightest thing could help us,” Dobbins says.

Police say another driver, who carries a pistol in his vehicle for personal protection, feared for his life, and fired at the shooter.

They do not know if he was hit.

The victims have not been identified.