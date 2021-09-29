2 deaths, 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co., active cases falling

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

Data indicates a man and a woman, one in their 40s and one 70 or older, became the county’s 473rd and 474th COVID-19 deaths, and the 38th and 39th this month. In May, June, July, and August combined saw 33 deaths.

Of the 60 new cases reported Wednesday, 13 were school children ages 0-19, including one in pre-K, three in elementary school, 11 in middle school, and eight in high school. One-third of total cases in this age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County have come since school started on Aug. 18.

Over the last seven days, 10.82% of those who have been tested have been positive, and there are currently 2,215 active cases, down from 2,327 reported on Tuesday.

According to Hendrick Health, 67 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 21 in the ICU. The 67 patients are the fewest hospitalized since Aug. 6, when there were 63.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 16 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 83 patients hospitalized, 73 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 30 ICU patients, 26 are not fully vaccinated.

The data shows 62,579 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53,721 have been fully vaccinated. There have been 1,582 additional doses, or boosters, administered in the county since immunocompromised individuals were approved for the extra shots on Aug. 13, according to DSHS.

The public health district says two people in Taylor County who were vaccinated have died of COVID-19, and they were both 70 or older. That’s 0.003% of those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health district, 474 of the 21,473 COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have resulted in death, or 2.21%.