2 deaths, 84 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths and 84 new positive cases.

The health department says the latest deaths include a male in his 80s from a nursing home facility, and a male in his 60s (not from a nursing home).

With 84 new positives and 72 recoveries, the total active cases now sits at 527 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 75, and there are currently nineteen people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: