2 escape injury after SUV crashes into home in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two people escaped injury Friday after crashing an SUV into a house in south Abilene.

Emergency crews responded to the 1200 block of Oak Street just before 3:00 Friday afternoon after receiving calls of an SUV that crashed into an abandoned house.

A passenger in the car at the time of the crash tells BigCountryHomepage that they saw something in the road just before the car went over the curb and into the house, but police say a medical condition caused the accident.

Officials at the scene say neither the driver nor the passenger were injured, and no one was in the home at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.