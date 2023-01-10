ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department arrested two male subjects for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under the age of 13.

Robert Acosta Lemuz, 18-years-of-age, and Fernando Rivera, 21-years-of-age, were both arrested on January 10, 2023. They are both being charged with First Degree Felony Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under the age 13.

APD reports that just after midnight on Tuesday, January 10th, a family member of a female under the age of 13, reported their daughter was not at home. Patrol responded, and with the help of family, they found the girl at a home located in the 1400 block of Anson Avenue in North Abilene.

Four individuals at the home were initially detained for immigration charges and held in the Taylor County Jail. Lemuz and Rivera were both interviewed and later arrested and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Their bonds are set at $75,000 each. The investigation is ongoing.

Two other males, 37-year-old Olvin Hernandez, and 22-year-old Yefrin Castillo, remain in the Taylor County Jail on Immigration charges.

The Abilene/Taylor County Child Advocacy Center will work with the victim’s family to provide further services throughout the investigation.

The Department would also like to thank the U.S. Border patrol for their assistance in this investigation