CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two people have been injured following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 36 late Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the call just after 5:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 approximately 2 miles east of FM 604 South in Callahan County.

An 18-wheeler, two pickups and an SUV were involved in the crash, and one person was trapped inside their vehicle.

Traffic in the westbound lane of Highway 36 was redirected as first responders tended to those injured and crews worked to clean up debris.

It is currently unknown how the crash happened or the conditions of those injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.