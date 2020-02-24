2 injured after gunman opens fire on minivan

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN Newsource) — Dallas police are trying to find the man who fired a rifle at a minivan late Sunday near Interstate 35.

A man and woman were inside the van, and crashed after the shooting.

Both were taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear whether they were injured from the shooting or the crash.

The gunman got away.

Police are still trying to determine a motive.

