2 killed when helicopter crashes into field near Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas.
Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said Friday night that the helicopter crashed Thursday just southwest of Colorado City.
Toombs said the pilot, 31-year-old Zane Whitesides, and the passenger, 32-year-old Zack Pfeuffer, were killed.
Both were from Colorado City.
Toombs said he believed they were headed to a ranch to help move cattle.
