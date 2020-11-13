2 killed when small plane crashes near North Texas airport

ROCKWALL, Texas (AP) — Officials say the pilot of a small plane and a passenger were killed when the aircraft crashed near a North Texas airport.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Thursday in a field across Texas 66 from Rockwall’s municipal airport.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Cessna 182 crashed after striking a power line.

Rockwall police Lt. Aaron McGrew said the plane crashed nose first, killing both occupants.

McGrew said the identities of the dead are being withheld until their relatives can be notified.

The FAA will join the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash.