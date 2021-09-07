2 more Abilene ISD elementary classrooms closed due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is closing its third and fourth elementary classrooms due to COVID-19.

AISD says a third grade class at Taylor Elementary will be closed on Wednesday after five people in the classroom tested positive for COVID-19.

Students in the class will learn via remote conferencing until they are eligible to return to campus on Monday, Sept. 20.

The district also made the decision late Friday to close a first grade classroom at Ward Elementary after four people tested positive for COVID-19.

Those students will also be eligible to return to campus Monday, Sept. 20.

“We know that classroom quarantines may unfortunately be a necessary part of our response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and we are following Taylor County Health Department recommendations today by quarantining this classroom. We agree with the guidance from those professionals that this is a necessary step to protect the health and safety of the entire Taylor community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus.”

This is the fourth elementary classroom closure in the district. A first grade classroom at Bassetti Elementary closed last Monday, and a third grade classroom at Austin Elementary closed the next day.