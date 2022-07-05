ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) has two more Bomb Technicians as of Tuesday, increasing the local unit to a team of six.

In a release from APD, Officers Jeremiah Shaeffer and Austin Graves – both graduates of Federal Bureau of

Investigation’s Hazard Devices School in Huntsville, Alabama – were added to the APD’s Bomb Squad.

APD’s Bomb Squad serves a 21-county area and is made up of only six certified bomb techs. According to APD, our bomb techs:

“[They] intervene on the behalf of the public, to assist Abilene and outside agencies in the safe handling, disarming, and recovery of explosive, suspicious, or hoax devices.“