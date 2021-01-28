2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Brown Co., 35 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two COVID-19-related deaths, 35 new positive cases and 28 recoveries.

The health department says the latest deaths were two males in their 80s, neither of whom were residents at a nursing facility.

With 35 new positives and 28 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 423 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 104, and there are currently 19 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: