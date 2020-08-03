2 more nursing home residents die of COVID-19 in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting that two more nursing home residents have died of COVID-19.

Two females in their 90s are the latest nursing home residents to die from COVID-19 in the county, becoming their 22nd and 23rd deaths from the virus.

The health department reports 22 new positives in Brown County, along with 30 recoveries.

There are currently 102 active cases, of which 5 are hospitalized. There have now been a total of 409 cases of coronavirus in the county.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

3315 Tested

2902 Negative

356 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

53 Positive Antigen/Antibody

4 Pending

284 Recovered

102 Active Cases

23 Deaths