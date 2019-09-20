2 Muslims accuse American Airlines of religious profiling

DALLAS (AP) — Two Texas men who are Muslim say they were profiled when their American Airlines flight was canceled after crew members felt uncomfortable because the men waved to each other.

Abderraoof Alkhawaldeh and Issam Abdallah say they have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation against Fort Worth-based American Airlines. The incident happened as they boarded a flight Saturday from Birmingham, Alabama, to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The men say they were questioned and searched because they appeared to be Muslim and of Middle Eastern descent.

American Airlines spokeswoman LaKesha Brown says the flight was canceled after a crew member and a passenger raised concerns. Brown says American is obligated to take security concerns seriously.

Independently owned Mesa Airlines was operating the flight. A spokesman said Mesa is investigating.