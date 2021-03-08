2 new COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19 cases and twenty-two recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 2 new cases, 1 is from PCR tests and 1 is from antigen tests.

Twenty-two patients recovered, but 12 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,255 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 510 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: