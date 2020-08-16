2 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 12 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; The total number of active cases is now 408.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 2 new cases, 2 are from PCR tests, and 0 are from antigen tests.

Twelve patients recovered, but 18 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1848 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: