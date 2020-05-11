2 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 210

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The city of Abilene and the Taylor County Health Department report 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing up the total to 210.

The city says 3,109 tests have been conducted and 7 patients are hospitalized.

“Please note hospitalizations is now the total number of patients hospitalized in Taylor County with COVID-19, no matter their county of residence,” said the city in a social media post.

Officials say the number of tests conducted may not be accurate because antibody tests are still included in the county’s total, even though the positive results from those tests are not.

A change in reporting requirements that removed totals taken from antibody tests and positive tests by inmates from local prisons on Wednesday saw the previous totals drop significantly.

Demographic information on the cases is being recalculated as a result of the new reporting requirements, the city says.