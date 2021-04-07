2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County, 5 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19 cases and 5 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 2 new cases, one came from PCR tests, and one came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 15 people hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,437 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. 139 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: