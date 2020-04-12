2 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County, total of 61

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 61.

The city reports 978 tests have been conducted, with 161 test results still pending, and 756 negative results.

New positives include:

Case 60: M, 30s, self isolated, pending investigation

Case 61: M, 60s, hospitalized, pending investigation

Six more people have recovered since the last data was released, bringing the number of recoveries in Abilene to 11.

There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.