2 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County, total of 61

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 61.
The city reports 978 tests have been conducted, with 161 test results still pending, and 756 negative results.
New positives include:
- Case 60: M, 30s, self isolated, pending investigation
- Case 61: M, 60s, hospitalized, pending investigation
Six more people have recovered since the last data was released, bringing the number of recoveries in Abilene to 11.
There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.
